Dr. Michael Ray, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Ray works at ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.