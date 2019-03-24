Dr. Michael Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ray, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ray, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Locations
ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center2500 E Capitol Dr # 2600, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 308-4786Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ray is one of the most intelligent, positive doctor I have ever had. Caring, empathy, clear explanation of diagnosis and strategy and puts everything on the table to let you make best decision for your treatment. I would recommend Dr. Ray to everyone who needs cancer care, I cannot say enough good things about him and his staff.
About Dr. Michael Ray, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1891888269
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Gundersen Lutheran
- University of Michigan
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Prostate Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
