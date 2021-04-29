Overview

Dr. Michael Rashid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Rashid works at ProMedica Genito Urinary Surgeons Inc in Toledo, OH with other offices in Bowling Green, OH, Fremont, OH, Archbold, OH and Fostoria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.