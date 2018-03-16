Dr. Michael Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Rashid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Rashid works at
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 206, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (331) 732-4600
Illinois Urological Institute25 N Winfield Rd Ste 407, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 690-6400
Illinois Urological Institute308 Randall Rd Ste C, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-7300
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 207, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (331) 732-4600
Practice2020 Ogden Ave Ste 400, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 701-1122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
TOTALLY PAINLESS prostate biopsy- TWICE!!!
- Urology
- English
- 1184657942
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
