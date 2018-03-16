Overview

Dr. Michael Rashid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Geneva, IL. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Rashid works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Geneva, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL and Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.