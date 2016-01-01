Dr. Michael Rapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rapp, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rapp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Dr. Rapp works at
Locations
Chi Health St Elizabeth555 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 219-8000
Ent Nebraska575 S 70th St Ste 440, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 484-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Rapp, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1063496420
Education & Certifications
- Southern Ill U
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapp.
