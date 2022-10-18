Dr. Michael Randell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Randell, MD
Dr. Michael Randell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Locations
Northside Office5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 280, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 250-4443
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am thrilled to be feeling amazing and pain-free after surgery with Dr Randell. He is an extremely talented surgeon. He was confident and calmed all my fears prior to my total hysterectomy due to fibroids. He walked me through the process, told he what yo expect. I was pleased with the time and patience he spent explaining everything. He worked with my insurance, I did not have any issues. The healing process was exactly as minimal as he described. I was back at work in under 4 weeks, Now 6 months post-surgery I am walking over 10,000 steps daily! I feel like myself again!
About Dr. Michael Randell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1700801206
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Randell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.