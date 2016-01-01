Overview

Dr. Michael Ralph, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South City Hospital.



Dr. Ralph works at Raymond A. Brickhouse Dpm LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.