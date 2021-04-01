Overview

Dr. Michael Raklewicz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Raklewicz works at Joseph J Szustak DO PC in Kingston, PA with other offices in Pittston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.