Dr. Michael Rajkumar, MD
Dr. Michael Rajkumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Rajkumar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Saint Johns Medical College and Hospital|St. John's University (Shanghai, China) and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital and Windham Hospital.
Dr. Rajkumar works at
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group112 Lafayette St Ste 2, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-8545Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hartford Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rajkumar was very professional, explained my condition and treatment. I never felt rushed. During my treatment that required many office visits the nurses were professional, friendly and respectful.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1689651143
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Bangalore University / Saint Johns Medical College and Hospital|St. John's University (Shanghai, China)
Dr. Rajkumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajkumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajkumar works at
Dr. Rajkumar speaks Tamil.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajkumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.