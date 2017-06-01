Overview

Dr. Michael Rajkumar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore University / Saint Johns Medical College and Hospital|St. John's University (Shanghai, China) and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital and Windham Hospital.



Dr. Rajkumar works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.