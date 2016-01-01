Overview

Dr. Michael Rajala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Rajala works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.