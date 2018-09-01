Overview

Dr. Michael Raizman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Raizman works at Ophthalmic Consultants Boston in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer, Stye and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.