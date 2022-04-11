Dr. Michael Raisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Raisch, MD
Dr. Michael Raisch, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Raisch works at
Miami Cancer Institute, 8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176
Baptist Hospital Of Miami
He was very thorough and professional with my husband and I on our visit March 2021. We never felt rushed and he explained everything . He discovered an early melanoma on me and is taking good care of me. He has called me several times to check on me. We are glad to have found such a well educated and professional dermatologist.
Dermatology
- English
- 1023376928
Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Raisch has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Adjacent Tissue Transfer.
