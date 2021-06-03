See All Ophthalmologists in Camarillo, CA
Dr. Michael Ragen, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Ragen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ragen works at VENTURA EYE INSTITUTE in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Floaters and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ventura Eye Institute Inc.
    3801 Las Posas Rd Ste 112, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 388-1211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 03, 2021
    Dr. Ragen is definitely a five. When people are happy they don’t usually post, it is usually unhappy people who do and they have an agenda. But I am thrilled. I have been to the Stein clinic twice with eye problems and probably five other Doctors, no-one was able to help my problem. doctor Regan knew right away that my meibomian glands were clogged. I won’t get into full details but i have suffered with dry eye for fifteen years to where i tried everything. He fixed my problem. I then had him do my eye-lift, perfect job, easy peasy. Last week he did a perfect job on permanent eyeliner! I can’t say enough of how well run his office is, how friendly and helpful everyone is. He is a charming person with-a great sense of humor and wonderful surgical staff. Stay away if you want to, but you are missing out. He really is a ten, even in looks.
    Debbie Anatole — Jun 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Ragen, MD
    About Dr. Michael Ragen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326230822
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • La Co Usc Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, San Diego
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Michael Ragen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ragen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ragen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ragen works at VENTURA EYE INSTITUTE in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ragen’s profile.

    Dr. Ragen has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Floaters and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ragen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ragen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ragen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ragen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.