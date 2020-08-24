Dr. Michael Ragan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ragan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Ragan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry - D.D.S..
Dr. Ragan works at
Locations
1
Ragan Orthodontics8100 Lomo Alto Dr Ste 204, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (469) 898-8491
2
Ragan Orthodontics12300 Inwood Rd Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75244 Directions (469) 898-8489Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Ragan Orthodontics6316 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (469) 898-8488Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’m an old patient who appreciates the care Dr. Ragan and his staff have taken with my smile.
About Dr. Michael Ragan, DDS
Dentistry
25 years of experience
English, Spanish
- 1316022783
Education & Certifications
Nova Southeastern University In Ft. Lauderdale, Florida|Orthodontics - Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Baylor College of Dentistry - D.D.S.
- Baylor College of Dentistry - D.D.S.
