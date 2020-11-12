See All Hand Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.

Dr. Raemisch works at Avenues Specialty Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avenues Internal Medicine
    324 E 10th Ave Ste 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 408-8700
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Specialty Group - IMC
    5169 S Cottonwood St # 340, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 507-3475

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Ganglion Cyst
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Med
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Raemisch?

    Nov 12, 2020
    Excellent, I was quickly scheduled and had a successful surgery to repair a displaced fracture of my elbow. He answered all my questions clearly and in a caring manner. His team was friendly and competent. I felt safe in his care.
    MaryAnn L. — Nov 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Raemisch to family and friends

    Dr. Raemisch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Raemisch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588603039
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Louis University School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Louis University Hosp and Clins
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin-Madison
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raemisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raemisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raemisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raemisch has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raemisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Raemisch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raemisch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raemisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raemisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.