Overview

Dr. Michael Raemisch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.



Dr. Raemisch works at Avenues Specialty Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.