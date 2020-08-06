Dr. Michael Radosevich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radosevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Radosevich, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Radosevich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Capital Region Retina Pllc1365 Washington Ave Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 437-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated with respect and compassion by Dr. Rad and his staff
About Dr. Michael Radosevich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1932136827
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Radosevich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radosevich has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Radosevich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
