Overview

Dr. Michael Radin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Radin works at Radin Cardiovascular Medical Group in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.