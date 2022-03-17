Dr. Michael Radin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Radin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Radin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Michael Radin, M.D.1501 Superior Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 722-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and staff. Explains everything thoroughly.
About Dr. Michael Radin, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407812449
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian St Lukes
- Boston Va Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Radin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Radin speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Radin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.