Dr. Michael Raciti, MD
Dr. Michael Raciti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Aurora Sinai Medical Center.
Rush University Medical Center1653 W Congress Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6504
Eye Care Specialists633 W Wisconsin Ave Ste 1400, Milwaukee, WI 53203 Directions (414) 298-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Care Specialists2323 N Mayfair Rd Ste 200, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 258-4550
Eye Care Specialists, SC10150 W National Ave Ste 100, West Allis, WI 53227 Directions (414) 321-7520
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
Fantastic doctor and staff. I had cataracts (I’m “young” to have developed them) and when he told me it was possible to implant a lens (Panoptics) that would correct ALL my vision, I nearly cried. I’ve been nearsighted since age 9. I’ve always worn glasses. I can now see distances, computer, and fabulous reading — all without glasses or cheaters. The procedure is not at all painful. I felt nothing, and the low level of anesthesia is like a nice nap. I didn’t realize our natural lenses yellow with age. That’s fixed too. Everything is brighter and vivid! I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Raciti, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Med Coll of WI
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Raciti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raciti accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Raciti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raciti.
