Dr. Michael Rachshtut, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Rachshtut, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Hematology & Medical Oncology2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I went for my follow up blood work. The work wasnt done correctly and the doctor was very concerned. I feel if i was very sick I would be okay if Dr. Raushtut told me.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hebrew
- Male
- 1912153792
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Cooper University Hospital
