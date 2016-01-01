Dr. Michael Rachman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rachman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rachman, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Inverness, IL. They graduated from Russia.
Dr. Rachman works at
Locations
Proactive Behavioral Services1644 W Colonial Pkwy, Inverness, IL 60067 Directions (847) 776-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Rachman, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1255340097
Education & Certifications
- North Chicago Med School
- Russia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rachman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rachman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rachman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rachman.
