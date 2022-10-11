Dr. Michael Rabinowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rabinowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rabinowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Rabinowitz works at
Locations
Annesley,Flanagan,Stefanszyn,Penne,Carrasco & Rabinowitz840 Walnut St Ste 910, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Rabinowitz is a very patient and professional Doctor. He always listens to your complains and makes you comfortable. I will highly recommend to all my friends.
About Dr. Michael Rabinowitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1912107863
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rabinowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabinowitz works at
Dr. Rabinowitz has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabinowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinowitz.
