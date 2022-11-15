Overview

Dr. Michael Raad, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Raad works at Silver Pine Medical Group in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI and Macomb, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.