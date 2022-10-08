Overview

Dr. Michael Raab, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Raab works at Premier Orthopedics in Englewood, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Bursitis and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.