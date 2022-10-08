Dr. Michael Raab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Raab, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Raab, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Raab works at
Locations
Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Premier Orthopedics at Premier Physician Network - Beavercreek2400 Lakeview Dr Ste 210, Beavercreek, OH 45431 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Orthopedics - Beavercreek722 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45434 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raab did a total knee replacement for my husband and did an outstanding job. He was very thorough explaining the procedure and answering several questions. His staff is also quite nice and responds promptly to any calls they may receive. I would recommend him to anyone in need of orthopedic surgery.
About Dr. Michael Raab, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881678316
Education & Certifications
- So Ill U Sch Med
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine Springfield IL
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
