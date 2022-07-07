See All Gastroenterologists in Valencia, CA
Dr. Michael Quon, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Quon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of Usc and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Quon works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Health Santa Clarita Digestive Diseases
    25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 214, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 255-2420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    Jul 07, 2022
    Hello. I'm a current patient from dr Quon. If I can leave 1,000 reviews I'll do it, but I'll try to said everything in one. He is the best of the best Gastroenterology. He cares for his patients to the maximum. He pays close attention and gives very professional help. He helped me when I was very desperate, with a very bad acid reflux I was like drowning alive and he did an endoscopy, which clear all my fears and medically I got the professional support I needed !!! Don't doubt seeking his help for your health .
    Hilda Torres — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Quon, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1609802032
    Education & Certifications

    • La Co Usc Med Center
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of Usc
    • University of Southern Calfornia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Quon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quon works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Quon’s profile.

    Dr. Quon has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Quon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

