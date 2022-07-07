Dr. Michael Quon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Quon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Quon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of Usc and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Quon works at
Locations
UCLA Health Santa Clarita Digestive Diseases25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 214, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 255-2420
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
Ratings & Reviews
Hello. I’m a current patient from dr Quon. If I can leave 1,000 reviews I’ll do it, but I’ll try to said everything in one. He is the best of the best Gastroenterology. He cares for his patients to the maximum. He pays close attention and gives very professional help. He helped me when I was very desperate, with a very bad acid reflux I was like drowning alive and he did an endoscopy, which clear all my fears and medically I got the professional support I needed !!! Don’t doubt seeking his help for your health .
About Dr. Michael Quon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- La Co Usc Med Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of Usc
- University of Southern Calfornia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quon has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quon speaks Chinese and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Quon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quon.
