Overview

Dr. Michael Quon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of Usc and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Quon works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.