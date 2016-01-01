Dr. Michael Quirk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Quirk, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Quirk, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1150 S King St Ste 906, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 468-2461
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Quirk, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902973662
Education & Certifications
- College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
