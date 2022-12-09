See All General Surgeons in Snellville, GA
Dr. Michael Quinones, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (93)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Quinones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Quinones works at Emory at Decatur Surgery & Surgical Oncology in Snellville, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA and Sandy Springs, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Emory at Decatur Surgery & Surgical Oncology
    1600 Medical Way Ste 250, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 501-9170
  2
    Emory at Decatur Surgery & Surgical Oncology
    5910 Hillandale Dr Ste 203, Lithonia, GA 30058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 501-9170
  3
    Michael A. Quinones MD PC
    5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 310, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 303-7444
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Follicular Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Soft Tissue Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 09, 2022
    I had terrible reflux and a hiatal hernia for years. Dr. Quinones did surgery and I feel like a new person. He and his staff were fantastic and would recommend him highly!!
    Todd Fagan — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Quinones, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1821086802
    Education & Certifications

    • Dana Farber Canc Institute
    Residency
    Residency
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    Board Certifications
    Primary Care
