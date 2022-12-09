Overview

Dr. Michael Quinones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Quinones works at Emory at Decatur Surgery & Surgical Oncology in Snellville, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA and Sandy Springs, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.