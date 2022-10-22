Dr. Michael Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Quinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Quinn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Quinn works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Asthma Care PC43700 Woodward Ave Ste 205, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 332-8391
-
2
Osi LLC1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 250, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 601-0040
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quinn?
I went to Dr. Michael Quinn on the 18th of October 2022 for treatment of Dupuytrens in my little finger on my left hand. The finger was bent to 90 degrees and almost straight when I left without surgery in an hour. Dr. Quinn uses the NA procedure which is done with local anesthesia and needles to make the release. The entire experience at “Bloomfield Hand Specialists” was fantastic, start to finish. The staff was wonderful and the facility is beautiful. The NA procedure is not a cure but it is a treatment that leaves fingers straight without surgery. I still have Dupuytrens and will be going back to see Dr. Quinn as needed. I have been treated for Dupuytrens with the NA procedure by other physicians over the last 20 years and this was the best experience I’ve had.
About Dr. Michael Quinn, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1073595039
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University-Philadelphia Hand Center
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.