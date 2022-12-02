See All Gastroenterologists in Arroyo Grande, CA
Dr. Michael Quezada, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Quezada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA. 

Dr. Quezada works at Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology in Arroyo Grande, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Gastroenterology
    850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colon Cancer Screening
Wireless pH Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colon Cancer Screening
Wireless pH Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Michael Quezada, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1326466467
Education & Certifications

  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Quezada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quezada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Quezada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Quezada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Quezada works at Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Rheumatology in Arroyo Grande, CA. View the full address on Dr. Quezada’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Quezada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quezada.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quezada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quezada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

