Dr. Michael Puruckherr, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Michael Puruckherr, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Marburg and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Puruckherr works at Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    The Vancouver Clinic
    700 NE 87th Ave Ste 250, Vancouver, WA 98664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
Asthma

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Michael Puruckherr, MD

  • Critical Care Medicine
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1487684353
Education & Certifications

  • E Tn St University
  • E Tn St University|University Marburg
  • U Marburg
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Puruckherr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puruckherr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Puruckherr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Puruckherr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Puruckherr works at Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA. View the full address on Dr. Puruckherr’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Puruckherr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puruckherr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puruckherr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puruckherr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

