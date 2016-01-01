Overview

Dr. Michael Puruckherr, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Marburg and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Puruckherr works at Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

