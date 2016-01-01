Dr. Michael Puruckherr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puruckherr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Puruckherr, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Puruckherr, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U Marburg and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.
Locations
The Vancouver Clinic700 NE 87th Ave Ste 250, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Puruckherr, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487684353
Education & Certifications
- E Tn St University
- E Tn St University|University Marburg
- U Marburg
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puruckherr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Puruckherr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Puruckherr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Puruckherr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puruckherr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puruckherr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puruckherr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.