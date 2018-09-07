Dr. Michael Pursley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pursley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pursley, MD
Dr. Michael Pursley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Heart Group Eastern Shore150 S Ingleside St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-1920
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
We have been using Dr. Pursley for years and love him!
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1467430777
- University Of Kentucky
- Bowman/Grey
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Dr. Pursley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pursley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pursley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pursley has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pursley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pursley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pursley.
