Dr. Michael Purkey, MD
Dr. Michael Purkey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Scott P. Wachhorst M.d. A Professional Corporation701 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 934-7900
Andrew B. Newman M D Apc3351 El Camino Real Ste 200, Atherton, CA 94027 Directions (650) 399-4630
Sacramento Ear Nose & Throat2581 Samaritan Dr Ste 210, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 442-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Knowledgeable and well mannered, Dr. Purkey and stuff were excellent in treating my ear issues. Top medical equipment and painless, Dr. Purkey treated the issue within minutes. Making appointment is easy. I would definitely go back or refer others to him.
About Dr. Michael Purkey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
