Overview

Dr. Michael Pulley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Pulley works at UF Health Psychiatry - San Jose in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.