Dr. Puff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Puff, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Puff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4100 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 774-2414
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puff is the best. He always takes the time to listen to concerns, and takes the time to explain things fully as well. You can't find anyone better!
About Dr. Michael Puff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1265471957
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
