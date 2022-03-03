Dr. Michael Ptasnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ptasnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ptasnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Ptasnik, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Ptasnik works at
Locations
-
1
Lakewood Office14300 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO 80023 Directions (303) 426-1717
-
2
Advanced Internal Medicine4500 E 9th Ave Ste 540, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 331-9121
-
3
Colorado Heart & Vascular11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 350, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 595-2727Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Westminster Office8510 Bryant St Ste 330, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 426-1717
-
5
Cardiovascular Associates PC4101 W Conejos Pl Ste 100, Denver, CO 80204 Directions (303) 595-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
In the month of September 2020 I experience a terrible cardiac episode, I had tremendous upper chest pressure and difficulty breathing. I waited over night and this condition lingered. That morning I went to Saint Anthony’s hospital emergency. The staff preformed numerous cardiac tests that were inconclusive. I was given the option to check in or go home. I made the decision to admit myself for observation and further testing. After three days still no diagnosis, at this time Dr. Michael Ptasnik was brought in for consultation. I met with Dr. Ptasnik and he recommended a cardiac scope, the scope revealed that I had a 80 to 90 percent obstruction of the LAD / widow maker. During the procedure Dr. Ptasnik advised me and assured me that everything would be Ok. Two stints later I am still alive and feeling great. Not many professions literally save lives, thank God for Dr. Ptasnik.
About Dr. Michael Ptasnik, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952307829
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- U Colo Med Ctr
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ptasnik works at
