Overview

Dr. Michael Ptasnik, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Ptasnik works at Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology in Westminster, CO with other offices in Denver, CO and Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.