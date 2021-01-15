Dr. Pruett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Pruett, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pruett, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Pruett works at
Locations
-
1
Limited To Official University Duties On1430 John Wesley Gilbert Dr Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2696
-
2
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
-
3
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent clinical and interpersonal skills. Great judgment. I'm picky and have had a lot of dental care in many places. I think he is tops.
About Dr. Michael Pruett, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pruett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pruett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pruett works at
Dr. Pruett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pruett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pruett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pruett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.