Dr. Michael Pronko, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pronko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 4121 W 83rd St Ste 223, Prairie Village, KS 66208 Directions (913) 648-5516
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Pronko, MD
- Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1043270770
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pronko accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pronko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
