Dr. Michael Pro, MD
Dr. Michael Pro, MD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Optometry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants840 Walnut St Ste 1120, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Busy office, I had initial visit and was happy with the professionalism shown in the review of my medical documents, the examination and the plan of care. As a healthcare provider now in the position of being a patient, I felt I could trust the recommendations for the care of my condition.
About Dr. Michael Pro, MD
- Optometry
- 22 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pro speaks German.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.