Dr. Michael Pro, MD

Optometry
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Pro, MD is an Optometrist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Optometry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Pro works at Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants
    840 Walnut St Ste 1120, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dilation of Outflow Canal
Glaucoma
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Glaucoma
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(4)
1 Star
(7)
Oct 14, 2022
Busy office, I had initial visit and was happy with the professionalism shown in the review of my medical documents, the examination and the plan of care. As a healthcare provider now in the position of being a patient, I felt I could trust the recommendations for the care of my condition.
— Oct 14, 2022
About Dr. Michael Pro, MD

  • Optometry
  • 22 years of experience
  • English, German
  • 1639137524
Education & Certifications

  New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
  New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, N.Y.
  Drexel University College of Medicine
  Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Pro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pro works at Ophthalmic Subspecialties Consultants in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pro’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

