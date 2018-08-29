See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Santa Barbara, CA
Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Michael Price, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Price works at Carrillo Surgery Center Inc in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carrillo Surgery Center Inc
    401 E Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 563-3307
    Philip J Sanchez, DDS and Associates
    451 W Gonzales Rd Ste 250, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 563-3307

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Dislocation

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Rhoda — Aug 29, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Price, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609805019
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Price accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Price has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

