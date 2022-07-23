Dr. Michael Prete, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prete is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Prete, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Prete, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Prete works at
Locations
Austin Regional Clinic6835 AUSTIN CENTER BLVD, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-6611
Arc - Round Rock940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-5145Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 6210 E Highway 290, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 346-6611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prete is definitely one of the best doctors I've known, if not the best. He goes through issues/concerns thoroughly, in an effective and efficient way at lowest possible cost (both time and money). Very little wait time. He listens to and reads my input carefully with patience. All my questions get addressed each time. Quick turnaround and release of reviewed and commented lab results. I never had to contact them to follow up. He also does inform the patient of any out of pocket potential charges upfront. I only see him once a year for preventive care, but it's been several years. I am grateful for his handling each time. Sometimes saves me trips from seeing multiple specialists.
About Dr. Michael Prete, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prete has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prete accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prete works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prete. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prete.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prete, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prete appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.