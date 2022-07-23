See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Michael Prete, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Prete, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Prete works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Austin Regional Clinic
    6835 AUSTIN CENTER BLVD, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 346-6611
    Arc - Round Rock
    940 Hesters Crossing Rd, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-5145
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    6210 E Highway 290, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 346-6611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Bronchitis
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Jul 23, 2022
    Dr. Prete is definitely one of the best doctors I've known, if not the best. He goes through issues/concerns thoroughly, in an effective and efficient way at lowest possible cost (both time and money). Very little wait time. He listens to and reads my input carefully with patience. All my questions get addressed each time. Quick turnaround and release of reviewed and commented lab results. I never had to contact them to follow up. He also does inform the patient of any out of pocket potential charges upfront. I only see him once a year for preventive care, but it's been several years. I am grateful for his handling each time. Sometimes saves me trips from seeing multiple specialists.
    About Dr. Michael Prete, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417962580
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    • Internal Medicine
