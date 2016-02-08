Dr. Presti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Presti, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Presti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Presti works at
Locations
St Anthony's Gastro Specialist10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 404, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5911
W Richard Sylvanovich MD and Michael E Presti MD Inc621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 1001B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-5660
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Presti and a team of MDs repaired my serious internal trauma after a botched surgery by a different doc in IL. Dr. Presti saved me. He explains things well, shows interest in my concerns, answers all my questions, never makes me feel like he's too busy to talk. He really cares about his patients. As a woman & a lawyer, I'm slow to trust doctors, but he's earned my trust. Without hesitation or reservation, I'd recommend him, esp if you have complicated symptoms (bc he'll listen to you!)
About Dr. Michael Presti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265413827
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Presti accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Presti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Presti has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Presti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Presti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Presti.
