Dr. Michael Prendergast, MD
Dr. Michael Prendergast, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Evanston800 Austin St, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (773) 326-2244Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Chicago2845 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 326-2244
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Chicago7447 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 326-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Dr. Michael R. Prendergast was excellent with my surgery and my follow-up. If he is not training future surgeons he should be. I would highly recommend him!
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University of Virginia
- General Surgery
