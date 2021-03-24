Dr. Michael Pratts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Pratts, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Pratts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Auburn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Locations
Cayuga County146 North St, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 253-0341
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing dr. Has been treating my son since he was 3 1/2 yrs old. He has managed to get my son where he needs to be
About Dr. Michael Pratts, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427382670
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Pratts accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pratts works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.