Dr. Michael Prater, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Prater, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, La Paz Regional Hospital and Valley View Medical Center.
Dr. Prater works at
Locations
Southwest Ear, Nose and Throat1760 McCulloch Blvd N Ste 102, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 453-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- La Paz Regional Hospital
- Valley View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Prater, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ar Coll Of Med, Emergency Medicine
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prater has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prater has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prater speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Prater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.