Dr. Michael Powers, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Powers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellevue, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Midlands.

Dr. Powers works at Foot and Ankle Specialists, P.C. in Bellevue, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Specialists, P.C.
    2705 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 991-8999
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Foot and Ankle Specialists, P.C.
    1301 N 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 991-8999
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Medical Center
  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Midlands

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 10, 2017
    I would not hesitate to refer anyone to Dr. Powers. Kind, patient, compassionate, thorough, direct - these are qualities that I saw each time I saw Dr. Powers. The office on No 72 was ALWAYS spotless, very comfortable. Not only was Dr. Powers great but the staff as well: both medical and office/billing. Huge plus: Physical Therapy located in the office; so grateful for Tess and her staff.
    Micky in Omaha, NE — Aug 10, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Powers, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467474643
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Powers, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

