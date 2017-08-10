Overview

Dr. Michael Powers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bellevue, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Midlands.



Dr. Powers works at Foot and Ankle Specialists, P.C. in Bellevue, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.