Dr. Michael Potts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Potts, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Potts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Celebration, FL. They completed their fellowship with Howard U
Dr. Potts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Celebration410 Celebration Pl Ste 300, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potts?
Dr. Potts is my Cardiologist. Please tell me where he is!!??
About Dr. Michael Potts, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1184619074
Education & Certifications
- Howard U
- Howard U
- Howard U
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potts works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Potts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.