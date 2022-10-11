Overview

Dr. Michael Possin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Possin works at Northeast Wisconsin Retina in Neenah, WI with other offices in Oshkosh, WI and North Fond du Lac, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.