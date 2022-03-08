Overview

Dr. Michael Posey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Posey works at MDVIP - Germantown, Tennessee in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.