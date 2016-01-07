Overview

Dr. Michael Porvaznik, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Porvaznik works at IU Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.