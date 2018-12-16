Overview

Dr. Michael Porubcin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Comenius U and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.



Dr. Porubcin works at Medical Arts Associates Ltd in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.