Dr. Michael Porubcin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porubcin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Porubcin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Porubcin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Comenius U and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Aledo, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.
Dr. Porubcin works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Arts Associates Ltd600 John Deere Rd Ste 102, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 779-4265
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Genesis Medical Center, Aledo
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
- Trinity Rock Island
- UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Porubcin?
The knowledge and care one receives here is is comparable to a larger city or university hospital. The only difference is it's on a smaller scale. I should know I've been to both.
About Dr. Michael Porubcin, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1770553349
Education & Certifications
- MSKCC
- NIH
- U South Ala Coll Med Ctr
- Comenius U
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porubcin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porubcin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porubcin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porubcin works at
Dr. Porubcin has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porubcin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Porubcin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porubcin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porubcin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porubcin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.