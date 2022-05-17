See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. Michael Porter, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Porter, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Porter works at Cancer Center of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Ileus and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emporia
    818 N Emporia St Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 263-0296
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    East Office
    551 N Hillside St Ste 550, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 682-2911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Ileus
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sporadic Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 17, 2022
    Due to Dr. Porter's early detection of the C-Scan advisement of colon anomalies in my system, he was able to counsel me regarding the need for immediate surgery to remove the detected masses. We are very pleased with the surgery outcomes via Dr. Porter's expertise. Therefore, I thank Dr. Porter for saving my life via this urgently needed surgery - ! [I would, of course, also wish to thank Dr. Porter's associate, Dr. Landry, who also provided the confident consultation as well - !]
    David MacIntyre — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Porter, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225036767
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ferguson Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Porter works at Cancer Center of Kansas in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Porter’s profile.

    Dr. Porter has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Ileus and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

