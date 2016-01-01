Dr. Michael Popov, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Popov, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Popov works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Success TMS - Henderson9065 S Pecos Rd Ste 250, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (561) 794-4276
-
2
Univ. Medical Center1800 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 625-8378
-
3
Success TMS - Las Vegas4029 DEAN MARTIN DR, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (561) 794-4275
-
4
New Hope Placement LLC3312 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 637-1743
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popov?
About Dr. Michael Popov, DO
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1518351097
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popov accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popov works at
Dr. Popov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.